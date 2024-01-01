Mc Farland restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mc Farland restaurants

Mc Farland restaurants
  • Mc Farland

Mc Farland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Mc Farland restaurants

Rock'n Rollz Sandwich Co. image

 

Rock'n Rollz Sandwich Co. - McFarland

5208 Farwell St, McFarland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#3 Rancher's Choice$8.04
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Roast Beef
#6 Gardener's Pick$8.73
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Relish, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
#7 BLT$8.73
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
More about Rock'n Rollz Sandwich Co. - McFarland
The WineHouse - Gift Cards - Gift Cards

4719 Farwell St., McFarland

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The WineHouse - Gift Cards - Gift Cards
The WineHouse - The Winehouse

4719 Farwell st., McFarland

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The WineHouse - The Winehouse
