Mc Kees Rocks pizza restaurants you'll love

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese Balls$6.95
just like it says
Chicken Tenders$7.25
good old chicken tenders
Whaler$12.95
our BIG fish sandwich with a bun
More about Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image

 

It's a Pizza Cake Cafe

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage, egg, & cheese breakfast zone$5.25
Sausage, egg, & cheese
Small Hand Tossed Pizza$10.99
Small 14" (4 cut) Plain
Turkey Panini$8.00
Smoked turkey breast, American and provolone cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce.
Served with a bag of chips and a kosher pickle.
More about It's a Pizza Cake Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzani Pizza

824 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
McKees Rocks Cheese Steak$10.25
Shredded Steak, Mozzarella, Pepperazzi Hot & Tangy Peppers, Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Mayo
6 Cut Square$8.95
Square Cut
12 Cut Square$16.95
Square Cut
More about Pizzani Pizza

