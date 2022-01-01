Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Mc Kees Rocks

Go
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Toast

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

7d32dfc6-76ab-41e1-a4a8-3786afffc27d image

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Breaded chicken cooked in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese
More about Jabby Joe's
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Bob's Diner

