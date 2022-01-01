Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Mc Kees Rocks

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Toast

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$5.95
More about Jabby Joe's
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner - Kennedy

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese & Fries$3.99
More about Bob's Diner - Kennedy

Map

Map

