Chicken salad in Mc Kees Rocks

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
iceberg and romaine mixture topped with green peppers onions egg tomato pizza cheese topped with grilled chicken and fries with breadsticks
More about Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
0cf25a28-29c1-470c-8034-76d3687b5f2f image

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Grilled chicken served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Deep fried chicken with the original sweet + tangy buffalo sauce, served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Fresh romaine topped with Parmesan, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast
More about Jabby Joe's
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image

 

It's a Pizza Cake Cafe

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled chicken salad$10.75
More about It's a Pizza Cake Cafe
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Served on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Entree sized salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and spicy, tangy chicken
More about Bob's Diner

