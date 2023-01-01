Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Chili
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve chili
Mesee Cakes Bakery & Deli LLC - 112 Chartiers Ave
112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks
No reviews yet
Chili N Cheese Fry
$4.99
More about Mesee Cakes Bakery & Deli LLC - 112 Chartiers Ave
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks
Avg 3.8
(80 reviews)
Bowl Chili
$4.50
More about Bob's Diner - Kennedy
Browse other tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks
Turkey Clubs
Grilled Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Turkey Bacon
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cheese Fries
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Mc Kees Rocks to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(107 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(476 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston