Grilled chicken in Mc Kees Rocks

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
iceberg and romaine mixture topped with green peppers onions egg tomato pizza cheese topped with grilled chicken and fries with breadsticks
More about Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
Item pic

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.95
Chicken, cheddar, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Grilled chicken served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.95
Juicy grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato. Served with fries
More about Jabby Joe's
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image

 

It's a Pizza Cake Cafe

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled chicken salad$10.75
More about It's a Pizza Cake Cafe
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Entree sized salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and grilled chicken breast
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Bob's Diner

