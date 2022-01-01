Grilled chicken salad in Mc Kees Rocks
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.95
iceberg and romaine mixture topped with green peppers onions egg tomato pizza cheese topped with grilled chicken and fries with breadsticks
More about Jabby Joe's
Jabby Joe's
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Grilled chicken served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
More about It's a Pizza Cake Cafe
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe
112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks
|Grilled chicken salad
|$10.75