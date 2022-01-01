Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Pies
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve pies
Jabby Joe's
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS
No reviews yet
My Pie 4 cut
$5.99
Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.
More about Jabby Joe's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks
Avg 3.8
(80 reviews)
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.00
Apple Pie
$2.50
More about Bob's Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Wraps
Turkey Clubs
Reuben
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken Salad
More near Mc Kees Rocks to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston