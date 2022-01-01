Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mc Kees Rocks

Go
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Toast

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
My Pie 4 cut$5.99
Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.
More about Jabby Joe's
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Apple Pie$2.50
More about Bob's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Mc Kees Rocks to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston