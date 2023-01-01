Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Pudding
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve pudding
SHAY AND BAEEE - 824 Chartiers Ave
824 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks
No reviews yet
Stuffed Waffle Cone Banana Pudding
$6.00
More about SHAY AND BAEEE - 824 Chartiers Ave
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks
Avg 3.8
(80 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$6.00
More about Bob's Diner - Kennedy
Browse other tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks
Waffles
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Steaks
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Pies
More near Mc Kees Rocks to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(200 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(403 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston