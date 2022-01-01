Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mc Kees Rocks

Go
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Toast

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadillas$4.95
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican cheeses
More about Jabby Joe's
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner - Kennedy

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla & Chips$3.99
More about Bob's Diner - Kennedy

Browse other tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Mc Kees Rocks to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston