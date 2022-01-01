Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Quesadillas
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve quesadillas
Jabby Joe's
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS
No reviews yet
Cheese Quesadillas
$4.95
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican cheeses
More about Jabby Joe's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks
Avg 3.8
(80 reviews)
Cheese Quesadilla & Chips
$3.99
More about Bob's Diner - Kennedy
Browse other tasty dishes in Mc Kees Rocks
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Turkey Clubs
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish Sandwiches
More near Mc Kees Rocks to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston