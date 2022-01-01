Reuben in Mc Kees Rocks
Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks
|Reuben
|$11.95
lean grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye
|Turkey Reuben
|$10.95
roasted turkey breast with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Jabby Joe's
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS
|Reuben's Sister (Rachel)
|$10.95
They named her Rachel. She’s just like her brother, but instead of corned beef she prefers roasted turkey breast. Served with fries.
|Reuben
|$10.95
Often imitated, never duplicated. Our is the real thing! Thinly sliced, slow cooked corned beef, aged sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Grilled to perfection marble rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries