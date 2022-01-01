Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Mc Kees Rocks

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve reuben

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$11.95
lean grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye
Turkey Reuben$10.95
roasted turkey breast with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
More about Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
Item pic

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben's Sister (Rachel)$10.95
They named her Rachel. She’s just like her brother, but instead of corned beef she prefers roasted turkey breast. Served with fries.
Reuben$10.95
Often imitated, never duplicated. Our is the real thing! Thinly sliced, slow cooked corned beef, aged sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Grilled to perfection marble rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
More about Jabby Joe's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$10.00
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and specialty sauce on marbled rye
More about Bob's Diner

