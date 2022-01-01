Steak salad in Mc Kees Rocks

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bronze Hood Grille & Bar

5920 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$12.95
iceberg and romaine mixture topped with green peppers onions egg tomato pizza cheese topped with thinly sliced grilled top round and fries with breadsticks
More about Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
Steak Salad image

 

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$13.95
Strip steak served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
More about Jabby Joe's
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image

 

It's a Pizza Cake Cafe - 112 Chartiers Ave

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak salad$10.75
More about It's a Pizza Cake Cafe - 112 Chartiers Ave

