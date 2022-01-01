Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey clubs in
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Mc Kees Rocks
/
Turkey Clubs
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Jabby Joe's
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS
No reviews yet
Ham & Turkey Club
$9.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, American, Swiss and mayo. Served with fries
More about Jabby Joe's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks
Avg 3.8
(80 reviews)
Hot Turkey Sandwich
$9.00
Served with your choice of potato
More about Bob's Diner
