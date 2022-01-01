Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Mc Kees Rocks

Mc Kees Rocks restaurants
Mc Kees Rocks restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Jabby Joe's

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS

TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Turkey Club$9.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, American, Swiss and mayo. Served with fries
More about Jabby Joe's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

1817 McKees Rocks Road, McKees Rocks

Avg 3.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Served with your choice of potato
More about Bob's Diner

