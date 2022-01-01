Mc Veytown restaurants you'll love
More about Venturous Coffee Roasters
Venturous Coffee Roasters
5695 US HWY 522 S, Mcveytown
|Popular items
|Bacon Biscuit
|$4.00
Candied bacon, scrambled egg, and a slice of muenster cheese, on fresh baked biscuit.
|Cinnamon Knot
|$2.50
Our version of a cinnamon roll, all twisted together in one delicious gooey ball. #noregrets
|Drip Coffee
|$1.50
Nothing fancy, just really good, plain coffee.
More about McVeytown Market
McVeytown Market
5 East John Street, Mc Veytown
|Popular items
|Small Cheesesteak
|$7.75
Hoagie comes with Steak & Provolone Cheese on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
|Large Cheesesteak
|$9.75
Hoagie comes with Steak & Provolone Cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
|Large Italian
|$9.75
Hoagie comes with jumbo bologna, hard salami, cooked ham & Provolone cheese on a 12'' Hoagie Roll