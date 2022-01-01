Chicken salad in Mc Veytown
Mc Veytown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Venturous Coffee Roasters
Venturous Coffee Roasters
5695 US HWY 522 S, Mcveytown
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$9.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Caesar Dressing
More about McVeytown Market
McVeytown Market
5 East John Street, Mc Veytown
|Small Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Hoagie comes with Chicken Salad on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
|Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Salad comes with grilled buffalo chicken shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & French fries.
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.00