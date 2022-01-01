Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mc Veytown

Mc Veytown restaurants
Mc Veytown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Venturous Coffee Roasters

5695 US HWY 522 S, Mcveytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$9.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Caesar Dressing
More about Venturous Coffee Roasters
McVeytown Market

5 East John Street, Mc Veytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Chicken Salad$7.00
Hoagie comes with Chicken Salad on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
Salad comes with grilled buffalo chicken shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & French fries.
Small Grilled Chicken Salad$9.00
More about McVeytown Market

