Chicken sandwiches in Mc Veytown

Mc Veytown restaurants
Mc Veytown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Venturous Coffee Roasters

5695 US HWY 522 S, Mcveytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
More about Venturous Coffee Roasters
Consumer pic

 

McVeytown Market

5 East John Street, Mc Veytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich - Cold$6.25
More about McVeytown Market

