Locally owned and operated. We serve a wide variety of American Classics and Ethnic Favorites. Everything from Fresh cut Fries, Burgers & Sandwiches, Chicken Strips & Soup to Authentic Ramen Bowls

Popular Items

Chicken Strips - 4 piece 960cal$5.50
Fruit Cup$2.50
A large portion of seasonal fruits cut fresh daily. Tasty and good for you!!
Fries (V/Veg/Gf) (5oz) 420cal$2.50
Bistro Burger (Gf Bun) 600cal$7.25
A 1/4 pound beef or Beyond Burger patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce, on a lightly toasted bun. served with french fries
Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal$5.00
9 grain bread, cheddar, swiss, provolone lightly grilled and melting,
Friday 4-22 Pizza w/salad and soda$5.99
A personal sized pizza loaded with cheese and thinly sliced pepperoni if desired, freshly baked and served piping hot. Crisp garden salad and bubbly soda complete the meal.
Location

2501 Stevens Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

FIKA Cafe

New Nordic

Golden Fingers

Thank you visiting Golden Fingers!
We are eager to learn how you found our restaurant, food and service.

The Bad Waitress

The Bad Waitress is an independent high-vibe restaurant serving an eclectic group of people who care about what they eat and where food comes from. Attracting students, artists, musicians, other professionals, and families from the community, we work with local distributors to ensure freshness, sustainability, and high quality for the food that we serve at both of our Minneapolis locations. All of our relationships — customer, staff, and supplier — create a congruence of ideas, good feeling, and fun. At The Bad Waitress, we value food ethics, sustainability, sense of community, and above all a uniquely delicious dining experience.

The Copper Hen

Come and enjoy farm-to-table food, desserts, cocktails and more! Note: a 5% COVID Support Surcharge is added to every check. This is property of the restaurant and is not gratuity.

