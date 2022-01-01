MCAD Micro Cafe
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:45 AM
No reviews yet
2501 Stevens Ave So
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
Location
2501 Stevens Ave So, Minneapolis MN 55404
Nearby restaurants
MCAD Cafe
Locally owned and operated. We serve a wide variety of American Classics and Ethnic Favorites. Everything from Fresh cut Fries, Burgers & Sandwiches, Chicken Strips & Soup to Authentic Ramen Bowls
FIKA Cafe
New Nordic
Golden Fingers
Thank you visiting Golden Fingers!
We are eager to learn how you found our restaurant, food and service.
Zettas
Come in and enjoy!