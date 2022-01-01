Mcallen American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mcallen
More about house. wine. & bistro.
house. wine. & bistro.
1117 West Business 83, McAllen
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, pancetta, scallions, creamy carbonara
|Fork & Knife Caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan, anchovy filet, lemon wedge
|Bistecca Asiago
|$28.00
prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere
More about SALT - New American Table
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main Street, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Ribeye
|$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
|Shrimp Tacos
|$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
More about El Divino Dining & Cocktails
El Divino Dining & Cocktails
5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN
|Popular items
|Divino Burger
|$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
|Fries
|$7.00
House Ketchup and Smoked Cumin Aioli
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro