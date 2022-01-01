Mcallen American restaurants you'll love

Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Mcallen

house. wine. & bistro. image

 

house. wine. & bistro.

1117 West Business 83, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, pancetta, scallions, creamy carbonara
Fork & Knife Caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan, anchovy filet, lemon wedge
Bistecca Asiago$28.00
prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere
More about house. wine. & bistro.
SALT - New American Table image

 

SALT - New American Table

210 North Main Street, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ribeye$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
Shrimp Tacos$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
Fried Chicken$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
More about SALT - New American Table
El Divino Dining & Cocktails image

 

El Divino Dining & Cocktails

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Divino Burger$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
Fries$7.00
House Ketchup and Smoked Cumin Aioli
Fish Tacos$14.00
Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro
More about El Divino Dining & Cocktails
The Patio on Guerra image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Patio on Guerra

116 South 17th Street, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Patio on Guerra

