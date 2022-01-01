Mcallen bars & lounges you'll love
More about Salomé on Main
Salomé on Main
1409 N Main Street, McAllen
|Popular items
|Papa Criollas
|$9.00
crispy golden potatoes, heritage carrots, salsa roja, queso fresco, chile chilaca
|Croquetas
|$12.00
yucca, corn, oaxaca cheese, serrano aïoli
|Al Pastor
|$15.00
puerco adobada, grilled pineapple, salsa
verde
More about house. wine. & bistro.
house. wine. & bistro.
1117 West Business 83, McAllen
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, pancetta, scallions, creamy carbonara
|Fork & Knife Caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan, anchovy filet, lemon wedge
|Bistecca Asiago
|$28.00
prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere
More about Kiss & Fly
Kiss & Fly
5204 N 10th Street, McAllen
|Popular items
|Asada Fries
|$12.00
House Fries Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
|$1 Bone-In Wings
|$1.00
Choose your favorite sauce for you bone-in wings
More about SALT - New American Table
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main Street, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Ribeye
|$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
|Shrimp Tacos
|$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
More about 25th Lane
25th Lane
3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Donut Holes
|$6.29
12 cinnamon-sugar dusted donut holes served with two sauces of your choice for dipping: dulce de leche, raspberry or chocolate.
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$7.35
One dozen mini corn dogs served with mustard.
|Panchos
Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans covered with shredded cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about El Divino Dining & Cocktails
El Divino Dining & Cocktails
5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN
|Popular items
|Divino Burger
|$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
|Fries
|$7.00
House Ketchup and Smoked Cumin Aioli
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro