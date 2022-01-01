Mcallen sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Mcallen
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
|Popular items
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Popular items
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
|Earth Roll
|$10.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen
|Popular items
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
MORI Japanese Grill
2200 S 10th St, McAllen
|Popular items
|KOBORE ROLL (OVERFLOW)
|$15.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce
|MORI RICE
|$8.00
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, beans sprouts, mushroom, garlic butter
|FORTUNE ROLL
|$9.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top
Kumori Sushi
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen
|Popular items
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Kumori Sushi
8001 N 10th St, Mcallen
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
|Kumori Rice
|$5.99
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.