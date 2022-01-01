Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve buffalo wings

25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl

3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen

Buffalo Wings$10.99
Six crispy chicken wings breaded using cayenne pepper and a blend of other spices. Served with celery and carrot sticks along with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dipping sauce.
The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155

100 E Nolana Ate 155, McAllen

Buffalo Wings (12)$14.00
(12) bone-in or boneless. mild, bbq, hot, lemon pepper,
mango habanera, sweet chili, parmesean garlic, extra hot,
or choose from our dry rubs.
