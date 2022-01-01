Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve burritos

Kumori Sushi - Nolana

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

Chester Burrito$14.99
Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - Nolana
Kumori Sushi - North 10th

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

Chester Burrito$14.99
Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - North 10th
Greens and Lemons - McAllen

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen

Vegan Burritos$8.99
2 soft tortillas filled with black beans, scrambled tofu and avocado
More about Greens and Lemons - McAllen

