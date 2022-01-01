Burritos in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve burritos
Kumori Sushi - Nolana
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Chester Burrito
|$14.99
Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.
Kumori Sushi - North 10th
8001 N 10th St, Mcallen
|Chester Burrito
|$14.99
