Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken enchiladas in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Chicken Enchiladas
Mcallen restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Los Asados - McAllen
620 S. Ware Rd., McAllen
No reviews yet
Chicken Enchiladas
$10.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans
More about Los Asados - McAllen
Greens and Lemons - McAllen
1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen
No reviews yet
Green Chicken Enchiladas
$14.00
More about Greens and Lemons - McAllen
Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen
Chicken Salad
Pretzels
Muffins
Enchiladas
Edamame
Carbonara
Pear Salad
Chai Lattes
More near Mcallen to explore
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston