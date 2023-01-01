Chicken fajitas in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about La Bahia
La Bahia
4620 North 10th Street, McAllen
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.00
Marinated chicken fajita served with grilled bell pepper and onions. Fresh corn tortillas.
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill
Oak Texas Bar & Grill
7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen
|Chicken Fajita Skillet
|$14.99
Chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.