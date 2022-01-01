Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mcallen

Go
Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve chicken salad

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill

5712 N 10th St, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (1296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.99
Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Dirty Al's Bayou Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cookshack McAllen

2600 W Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kale Salad$10.99
More about Cookshack McAllen

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen

Sashimi

Cake

Beef Teriyaki

Carrot Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Muffins

Teriyaki Bowls

Map

More near Mcallen to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston