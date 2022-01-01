Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Mcallen restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cookshack McAllen
2600 W Expressway 83, McAllen
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$10.49
More about Cookshack McAllen
Greens and Lemons
1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$14.99
More about Greens and Lemons
