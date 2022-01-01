Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mcallen

Go
Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155

100 E Nolana Ate 155, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken avocado, lettuce, bacon, cheese,
and ranch wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
More about The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155
Consumer pic

 

Oak Texas Bar & Grill

7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen

Teriyaki Chicken

Carne Asada

Salmon

Pepperoni Pizza

Waffles

Pork Belly

Chicken Enchiladas

Nachos

Map

More near Mcallen to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston