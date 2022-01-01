Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Oak Texas Bar & Grill

7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen

Chilaquiles Rojos$10.99
Chilaquiles topped with red sauce, accompanied with two eggs, refried beans, avocado and your choice on homemade flour or corn tortillas.
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill
Greens and Lemons - McAllen

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen

Vegan Chilaquiles Bowl$9.50
Corn tortilla with black beans. nopalitos, salsa and vegan cheese topped with avocado
Chilaquiles$13.00
Baked corn tortilla chips with chicken, salsa and cheese
Choose:
green
red
spicy
More about Greens and Lemons - McAllen

