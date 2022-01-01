Chilaquiles in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Oak Texas Bar & Grill
7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$10.99
Chilaquiles topped with red sauce, accompanied with two eggs, refried beans, avocado and your choice on homemade flour or corn tortillas.
Greens and Lemons - McAllen
1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen
|Vegan Chilaquiles Bowl
|$9.50
Corn tortilla with black beans. nopalitos, salsa and vegan cheese topped with avocado
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Baked corn tortilla chips with chicken, salsa and cheese
Choose:
green
red
spicy