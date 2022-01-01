Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Chips And Salsa
Mcallen restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Los Asados - McAllen
620 S. Ware Rd., McAllen
No reviews yet
Lg Chips & Salsa
$7.99
Sm Chips & Salsa
$4.99
More about Los Asados - McAllen
Oak Texas Bar & Grill
7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$4.99
Homemade tortilla chips accompanied with hot red sauce.
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen
Chicken Teriyaki
Carrot Cake
Pies
Cheeseburgers
Tonkatsu
Sweet Potato Fries
Carne Asada
Cappuccino
More near Mcallen to explore
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston