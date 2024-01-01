Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Mcallen restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
MoonBeans Coffee
5524 N 10th St, Mcallen
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$4.95
More about MoonBeans Coffee
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen
Avg 4.6
(537 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$5.60
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen
Pies
Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Nuggets
Lobsters
Croissants
Pina Colada Smoothies
Cake
Fish Tacos
More near Mcallen to explore
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(20 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Harlingen
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Alamo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1176 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston