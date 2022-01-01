Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Crab Cakes
Mcallen restaurants that serve crab cakes
house. wine. & bistro.
1117 West Business 83, McAllen
Avg 4.6
(611 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$14.00
crab, mustard aioli, pickled mustard seeds, frisee
More about house. wine. & bistro.
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main street, Mcallen
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$27.00
More about SALT - New American Table
Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen
Pork Belly
Egg Sandwiches
Chocolate Croissants
Vegan Sandwiches
Scallops
Avocado Sandwiches
Croissants
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Mcallen to explore
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston