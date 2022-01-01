Croissants in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve croissants
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Reserva Coffee Roasters
5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen
|Butter Croissant
|$4.75
Baked daily butter croissant. Served warm with jam.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Flaky croissant with semi-sweet chocolate filling.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.95
Black forest ham & cheddar cheese on a croissant.
