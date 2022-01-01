Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Croissant$4.75
Baked daily butter croissant. Served warm with jam.
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Flaky croissant with semi-sweet chocolate filling.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.95
Black forest ham & cheddar cheese on a croissant.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Flaky croissant with semi-sweet chocolate filling.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.95
Black forest ham & cheddar cheese on a croissant.
Butter Croissant$4.75
Baked daily butter croissant. Served warm with jam.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters

