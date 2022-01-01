Fajitas in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Los Asados - McAllen
Los Asados - McAllen
620 S. Ware Rd., McAllen
|Fajita Plate
|$19.00
|Fajita Beef Enchiladas
|$13.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans
|Combo Fajita Rancheras
|$15.00
Beef & chicken fajitas topped with ranchero sauce, sauteed tomatoes & onions
More about Oak Texas Bar & Grill
Oak Texas Bar & Grill
7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen
|Mixed Fajita Skillet
|$16.99
Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Beef Fajita Skillet
|$16.99
Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.