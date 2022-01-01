Fajitas in Mcallen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Asados - McAllen

620 S. Ware Rd., McAllen

Fajita Plate$19.00
Fajita Beef Enchiladas$13.00
Served with rice & your choice of Charro or refried beans
Combo Fajita Rancheras$15.00
Beef & chicken fajitas topped with ranchero sauce, sauteed tomatoes & onions
Oak Texas Bar & Grill

7001 N. 10th St., Ste. C, McAllen

Mixed Fajita Skillet$16.99
Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Beef Fajita Skillet$16.99
Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
