Gyoza in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point
Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point
3300 N McCall RD Suite O, McAllen
|The Spicy Warrior
|$15.00
18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Hon Shimenji, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Bean Sprouts, Thai Red Chili, Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil
|Good Ol' Chicken
|$12.00
Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Green Onion
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$9.00
Pork Belly, Hoisin, Pickled Carrot & Daikon,
Jalapeño, Cucumber, Micro Cilantro
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
|Earth Roll
|$10.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.