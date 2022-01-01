Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Sugar free chocolate sweetened with sucralose, espresso and milk.
12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Latte (HOT)
Seasonal availability. Dark Chocolate with strawberry rose syrup, espresso and milk.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Almendra Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Dark chocolate, sweet almond syrup, and espresso.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
White chocolate, double/triple/quad espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Chocolate Caliente (HOT)
It's a holiday favorite! Chocolate Abuelita and steamed milk. Don't forget the marshmallows for nostalgia.
12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Latte (HOT)
Seasonal availability. Dark chocolate, strawberry rose, espresso and milk.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters

