Hot chocolate in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Reserva Coffee Roasters
5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen
|Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Sugar free chocolate sweetened with sucralose, espresso and milk.
12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
|Chocolate Covered Strawberries Latte (HOT)
Seasonal availability. Dark Chocolate with strawberry rose syrup, espresso and milk.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
|Almendra Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Dark chocolate, sweet almond syrup, and espresso.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Reserva Coffee Roasters
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen
|White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
White chocolate, double/triple/quad espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
|Chocolate Caliente (HOT)
It's a holiday favorite! Chocolate Abuelita and steamed milk. Don't forget the marshmallows for nostalgia.
12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
|Chocolate Covered Strawberries Latte (HOT)
Seasonal availability. Dark chocolate, strawberry rose, espresso and milk.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.