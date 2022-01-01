Mac and cheese in Mcallen

Go
Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve mac and cheese

SALT - New American Table image

 

SALT - New American Table

210 North Main Street, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
Shrimp Tacos$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
Fried Chicken$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
More about SALT - New American Table
Banner pic

 

Il Forno a Legna

3817 North 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Mac and Cheese$30.00
Serving for 8-10 people. Must be reheated at time of serving. Heating instruction will be included.
Christmas Feast To Go$195.00
Take home the flavors of Il Forno Brands this holiday season with our delicious Heat n' Serve Meal. Our Heat n' Serve Christmas Feast which feeds 8-10. Featuring Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Garlic French Green Beans, Roasted Potatoes, Sausage Sage Stuffing, Macaroni n' Cheese, Corn on the Cob and a delicious Chocolate Cranberry Roulade, these easy Christmas meals come chilled and ready to heat in around 2 hours.
Available for pickup on 12/23 while supplies last.
More about Il Forno a Legna

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen

Shrimp Rolls

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Miso Soup

Gyoza

California Rolls

Tacos

Map

More near Mcallen to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston