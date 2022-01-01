Mac and cheese in Mcallen
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main Street, Mcallen
|Ribeye
|$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
|Shrimp Tacos
|$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
Il Forno a Legna
3817 North 10th Street, McAllen
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$30.00
Serving for 8-10 people. Must be reheated at time of serving. Heating instruction will be included.
|Christmas Feast To Go
|$195.00
Take home the flavors of Il Forno Brands this holiday season with our delicious Heat n' Serve Meal. Our Heat n' Serve Christmas Feast which feeds 8-10. Featuring Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Garlic French Green Beans, Roasted Potatoes, Sausage Sage Stuffing, Macaroni n' Cheese, Corn on the Cob and a delicious Chocolate Cranberry Roulade, these easy Christmas meals come chilled and ready to heat in around 2 hours.
Available for pickup on 12/23 while supplies last.