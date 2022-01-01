Miso soup in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants that serve miso soup

Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Fiji Roll$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunomono Mixed$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Earth Roll$10.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Fiji Roll$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki image

 

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Sunomono Mixed$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Fiji Roll$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
Kumori Rice$5.99
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
More about Kumori Sushi

