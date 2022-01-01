Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus salad in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Octopus Salad
Mcallen restaurants that serve octopus salad
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
No reviews yet
Sunomono Salad - Octopus
$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
No reviews yet
Sunomono Salad - Octopus
$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen
No reviews yet
Sunomono Salad - Octopus
$6.99
More about Kumori Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen
Cheesecake
Pork Belly
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Shrimp Tempura
Egg Sandwiches
Salmon Rolls
Cheeseburgers
Yakisoba
More near Mcallen to explore
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston