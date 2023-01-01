Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pina colada smoothies in Mcallen

Go
Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve pina colada smoothies

Consumer pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters Courtyard Plaza

5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Minty Pina Colada Crafted Smoothie (BLENDED)$0.00
Boasting a sweet and bold coconut flavor, mint essence, it's our absolute favorite smoothie!
20 oz. only
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters Courtyard Plaza
Consumer pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters Crosspointe Plaza

4217 N. McColl Rd STE 1200, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Minty Pina Colada Crafted Smoothie (BLENDED)$0.00
Boasting a sweet and bold coconut flavor and mint essence, it's our absolute favorite smoothie.
20 oz. only
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters Crosspointe Plaza
Consumer pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Minty Pina Colada Crafted Smoothie (BLENDED)$0.00
Boasting a sweet and bold coconut flavor, mint essence, it's our absolute favorite smoothie.
20 oz. only
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen

Shrimp Salad

Mango Shakes

Rice Bowls

Shrimp Tempura

Muffins

Eel

Cookies

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Mcallen to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1044 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston