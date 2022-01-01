Po boy in Mcallen
Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
5712 N 10th St, McAllen
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$16.25
Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
|The Buffalo Chicken Po-Boy
|$16.99
Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
|Fish Po-Boy
|$14.25
Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
More about The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155
The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155
100 E Nolana Ate 155, McAllen
|Classic Po' Boy
|$14.00
Po’ Boy. choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or fried
oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and
pickles on french bread.