Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Mcallen

Go
Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve po boy

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc

5712 N 10th St, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (1296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po-Boy$16.25
Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
The Buffalo Chicken Po-Boy$16.99
Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
Fish Po-Boy$14.25
Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
More about Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
Consumer pic

 

The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155

100 E Nolana Ate 155, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Po' Boy$14.00
Po’ Boy. choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or fried
oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and
pickles on french bread.
More about The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155

Browse other tasty dishes in Mcallen

Carbonara

Egg Sandwiches

Sliders

Shrimp Tempura

Carrot Cake

Chai Lattes

Teriyaki Bowls

Pretzels

Map

More near Mcallen to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (871 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston