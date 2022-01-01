Pork belly in Mcallen
Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point
3300 N McCall RD Suite O, McAllen
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$9.00
Pork Belly, Hoisin, Pickled Carrot & Daikon,
Jalapeño, Cucumber, Micro Cilantro
|Chashu Pork Belly
|$4.00
|Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$9.00
house. wine. & bistro.
1117 West Business 83, McAllen
|Pork Belly Sliders
|$18.00
braised compart duroc, seasonal relish, berry balsamic reduction
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main street, Mcallen
|Pork Belly
|$22.00
Compart Duroc Crispy Pork Belly, Bibb Lettuce Cups, Chile Ponzu, Seasonal Relish