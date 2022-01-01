Salmon in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve salmon
PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Roosevelt’s at 7
821 N Main St, McAllen
|Drunken Salmon
|$14.00
Ciabatta , herb mayo , roasted salmon , pepperoni , bacon , provolone cheese ,tomatoes , onions .
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
|Salmon Fire Roll
|$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
|Maki Salmon
|$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon
|$12.49
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Salmon Salad
|$9.99
|Maki Salmon
|$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
|Salmon Fire Roll
|$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
Reserva Coffee Roasters
5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
|$6.75
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, smoked salmon garnish, served on a multigrain bread.
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen
|Maki Salmon
|$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
|Salmon Fire Roll
|$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon
|$12.49
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
MORI Japanese Grill
2200 S 10th St, McAllen
|SCOTISH SALMON (1 PC)
|$2.50
|GRILLED SALMON BOWL
|$13.00
|SALMON POKE
|$15.50
Fresh salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo, masago, daikon, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori
Kumori Sushi
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen
|Salmon Salad
|$9.99
|Maki Salmon
|$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon
|$11.99
Kumori Sushi
8001 N 10th St, Mcallen
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon
|$12.49
|Maki Salmon
|$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
|Salmon Fire Roll
|$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
Reserva Coffee Roasters
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, smoked salmon garnish, served on a multigrain bread.