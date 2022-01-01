Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve salmon

Roosevelt’s at 7 image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Roosevelt’s at 7

821 N Main St, McAllen

Avg 4.4 (1054 reviews)
Drunken Salmon$14.00
Ciabatta , herb mayo , roasted salmon , pepperoni , bacon , provolone cheese ,tomatoes , onions .
More about Roosevelt’s at 7
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
Maki Salmon$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon$12.49
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.99
Maki Salmon$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast image

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$6.75
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, smoked salmon garnish, served on a multigrain bread.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maki Salmon$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon$12.49
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

MORI Japanese Grill

2200 S 10th St, McAllen

Avg 4.3 (59 reviews)
Takeout
SCOTISH SALMON (1 PC)$2.50
GRILLED SALMON BOWL$13.00
SALMON POKE$15.50
Fresh salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo, masago, daikon, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori
More about MORI Japanese Grill
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.99
Maki Salmon$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon$11.99
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Salmon$12.49
Maki Salmon$12.99
Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$7.00
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, smoked salmon garnish, served on a multigrain bread.
More about Reserva Coffee Roasters
Restaurant banner

 

Greens and Lemons

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sriracha Salmon$19.99
Pistachio And Lemons Crusted Salmon$19.99
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.50
More about Greens and Lemons

