Salmon rolls in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fire Roll$11.99
Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.
More about Kumori Sushi

