Sashimi in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New Style Sashimi - Sake$11.49
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)$15.99
Mixed Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)$9.49
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Style Sashimi - Sake$11.49
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)$8.99
Mixed Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)$9.49
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)$15.99
New Style Sashimi - Sake$11.49
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
New Style Sashimi - Tuna$11.49
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)$15.99
New Style Sashimi - Tuna$11.49
New Style Sashimi - Sake$11.49
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Style Sashimi - Tuna$11.49
New Style Sashimi - Sake$11.49
White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.
Susuki Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)$14.99
More about Kumori Sushi

