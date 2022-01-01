Shrimp rolls in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
|Earth Roll
|$10.49
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Kumori Sushi
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
