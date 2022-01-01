Tacos in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kiss & Fly
Kiss & Fly
5204 N 10th Street, McAllen
|Asada Fries
|$12.00
House Fries Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
|$1 Bone-In Wings
|$1.00
Choose your favorite sauce for you bone-in wings
More about SALT - New American Table
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main Street, Mcallen
|Ribeye
|$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
|Shrimp Tacos
|$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
More about Costa Messa
Costa Messa
5248 North 10th Street, McAllen
|Tacos Cazuela
|$11.50
3 Tacos on grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with tender beef, beans, cheese, rice and beans
More about El Divino Dining & Cocktails
El Divino Dining & Cocktails
5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN
|Divino Burger
|$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
|Fries
|$7.00
House Ketchup and Smoked Cumin Aioli
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro