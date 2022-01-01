Tacos in Mcallen

Kiss & Fly image

 

Kiss & Fly

5204 N 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asada Fries$12.00
House Fries Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
$1 Bone-In Wings$1.00
Choose your favorite sauce for you bone-in wings
More about Kiss & Fly
SALT - New American Table image

 

SALT - New American Table

210 North Main Street, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye$65.00
16 oz. Tx Prime, Terra Preta Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes, Rosemary Horseradish Butter
Shrimp Tacos$25.00
TX Gulf Shrimp, Huitlacoche Tortillas, Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chipotle Aioli
Fried Chicken$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
More about SALT - New American Table
Costa Messa image

 

Costa Messa

5248 North 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Cazuela$11.50
3 Tacos on grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with tender beef, beans, cheese, rice and beans
More about Costa Messa
El Divino Dining & Cocktails image

 

El Divino Dining & Cocktails

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Divino Burger$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
Fries$7.00
House Ketchup and Smoked Cumin Aioli
Fish Tacos$14.00
Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro
More about El Divino Dining & Cocktails

