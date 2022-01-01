Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Toast

Mcallen restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - Nolana

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu Don$9.99
Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.
More about Kumori Sushi - Nolana
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - Palms Crossing/Ware Rd

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu Don$9.99
Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.
More about Kumori Sushi - Palms Crossing/Ware Rd
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - North 10th

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu Don$9.99
Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.
More about Kumori Sushi - North 10th

