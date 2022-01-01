Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortas in
Mcallen
/
Mcallen
/
Tortas
Mcallen restaurants that serve tortas
Il Forno a Legna
3817 North 10th Street, McAllen
No reviews yet
Torta Espresso
$9.00
More about Il Forno a Legna
El Divino Dining & Cocktails
5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN
No reviews yet
Torta Nua
$10.00
Warm Custard Cake, Roasted Peaches, Bourbon Whipped Cream
More about El Divino Dining & Cocktails
